Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 102,573 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $529,997,000 after acquiring an additional 733,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.64. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

