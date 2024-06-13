Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Welltower Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

