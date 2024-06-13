QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 353.2% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,738. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
