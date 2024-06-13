QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 353.2% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,738. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.