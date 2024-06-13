Qtum Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00004505 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $316.19 million and $34.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.36 or 0.05193870 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00047659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,190,672 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

