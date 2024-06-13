Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 33.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 251,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.62.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

