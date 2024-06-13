QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 3.6%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 124,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 963,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

