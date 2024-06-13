R8 Capital Investments (LON:MODE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of R8 Capital Investments plc (LON:MODE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 721,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,522,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

R8 Capital Investments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.66.

R8 Capital Investments Company Profile

R8 Capital Investments plc provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

