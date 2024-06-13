Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943,210 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises about 3.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Ranpak worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ranpak by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ranpak by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ranpak by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 140,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,467. The firm has a market cap of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.31. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

