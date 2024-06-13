Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for about 1.1% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.56% of Reading International worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

