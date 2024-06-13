Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
