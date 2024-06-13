Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.8%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.11. Approximately 1,034,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,407,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $2,172,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,798.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,514 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 509,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,166,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $4,522,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

