Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $96,727.15 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,743,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65.
  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02.
  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.