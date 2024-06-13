Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $96,727.15 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,743,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.