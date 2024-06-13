Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 218,187 shares during the period. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers makes up approximately 0.4% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 1.97% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $566,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,201,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 158,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,777. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

