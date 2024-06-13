Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Shares Down 2.3%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 1,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Renishaw Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

Featured Articles

