Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $49.50

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $50.85. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $120.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

