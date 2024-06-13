Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.