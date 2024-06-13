Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Insider Sells $441,840.00 in Stock

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revvity stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Revvity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

