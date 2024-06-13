Riva Bakal Sells 2,051 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $11,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Riva Bakal sold 1,136 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $6,702.40.

SEAT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 767,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,815 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

