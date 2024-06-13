Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Short Interest Update

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Roadzen Stock Performance
Shares of RDZNW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Roadzen has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17.
Roadzen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roadzen
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.