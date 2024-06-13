Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

RHI opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half by 105.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 900.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 751,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

