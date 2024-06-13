Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 144.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,120 shares during the quarter. Root makes up approximately 1.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Root worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Root by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Root Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 288,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $668.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.59. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

