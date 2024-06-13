Russell Kevin Klass Buys 299,993 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) VP Russell Kevin Klass purchased 299,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,998.88. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zomedica Price Performance
Shares of ZOM stock remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,809. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.88.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 143.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.
