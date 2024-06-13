Russell Kevin Klass Buys 299,993 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) VP Russell Kevin Klass purchased 299,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,998.88. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zomedica Price Performance

Shares of ZOM stock remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,809. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 143.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zomedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zomedica by 41.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 1,585.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

