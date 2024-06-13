RWS Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.45 (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RWS traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 198.40 ($2.53). 2,654,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.40 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £731.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.07.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,205.91). Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

