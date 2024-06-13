S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.20 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.05 ($0.64). 1,884,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,498,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.96 ($0.60).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SFOR
S4 Capital Trading Up 6.6 %
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.