Safran (EPA:SAF) Shares Down 0.1%

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €204.50 ($219.89) and last traded at €208.30 ($223.98). Approximately 706,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €208.60 ($224.30).

Safran Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €209.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €189.06.

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.