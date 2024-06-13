Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.41.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAIA traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $451.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,810. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a one year low of $302.35 and a one year high of $628.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.