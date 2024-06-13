Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.39.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

