Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.0 days.
Schaeffler Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.39.
About Schaeffler
