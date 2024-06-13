Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.64

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 84592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.