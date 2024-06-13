Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHDFree Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 1,403,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,889. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

