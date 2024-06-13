Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Down 9%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 73.53% and a negative net margin of 81.25%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

