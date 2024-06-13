SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Down 72.3% in May

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SPRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 26,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,968. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

