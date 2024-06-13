Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Secom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SOMLY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

