Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Secom Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SOMLY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.
About Secom
