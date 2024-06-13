Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Select Sands Price Performance
Select Sands stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $673,056.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Select Sands Company Profile
