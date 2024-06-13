Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Select Sands Price Performance

Select Sands stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $673,056.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

