ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $727.82 and last traded at $722.57. Approximately 354,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,282,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

