Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up about 1.7% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 4.03% of Shake Shack worth $126,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Shake Shack by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $93.10. 498,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,732. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

