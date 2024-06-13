Shawn Tabak Sells 15,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Shawn Tabak sold 19,040 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $76,921.60.

On Thursday, March 21st, Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $102,712.00.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

