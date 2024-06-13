Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 152,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the first quarter valued at $3,243,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
SHIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of SHIM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. Analysts forecast that Shimmick will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
