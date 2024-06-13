Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in May

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SGIOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 446,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,316. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.08 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

