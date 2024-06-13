Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Grows By 3,200.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 31,518 shares of company stock worth $137,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

