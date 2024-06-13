Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 675.0%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 17,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $8.80.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
