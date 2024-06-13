Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 675.0%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 17,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $8.80.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,038 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 739,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $395,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.