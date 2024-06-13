Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Expands By 238.7%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 238.7% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

