Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Expands By 238.7%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 238.7% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.8 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.80.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.