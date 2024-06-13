Short Interest in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Grows By 130.1%

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 32.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CISS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 526,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,423. C3is has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $535,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.05.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

