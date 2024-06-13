Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Drops By 35.7%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,276,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
CVVUF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About CanAlaska Uranium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CanAlaska Uranium
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.