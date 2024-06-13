Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Drops By 35.7%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,276,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

CVVUF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.