Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Decreases By 41.0%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 21,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,901. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.48. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

