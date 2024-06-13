Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Grows By 370.5%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 370.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Covestro stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Covestro has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

