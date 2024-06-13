Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Rises By 71.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
