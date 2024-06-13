Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Rises By 71.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.