Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Drops By 39.1%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 24.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DFLIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.