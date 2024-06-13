Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Drops By 39.1%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 24.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFLIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.