Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Drops By 39.1%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 24.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFLIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

