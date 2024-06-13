Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Decreases By 58.3%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 338,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 141,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,927. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.41. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.51. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCORE

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $1,405,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,568 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

See Also

