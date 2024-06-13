Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Declines By 57.9%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.