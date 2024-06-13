Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 122.4%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
FAAR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 9,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
