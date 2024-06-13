Short Interest in Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Decreases By 68.4%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fuchs Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fuchs has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.68.
Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter. Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuchs will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fuchs
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
